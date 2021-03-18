Photo Release

March 18, 2021 On COVID-19 compliant school structures: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali if the department has come up with new building designs that are COVID-19 compliant during the virtual hearing on the establishment of schools, separation of schools and conversion of schools, among others Thursday, March 18, 2021. Umali said the Department of Education has been considering building COVID-19 compliant structures but has yet to come up with a policy on the matter. However, Umali said, the new school buildings are designed to withstand typhoon speed equivalent to Signal No. 4 and Signal No. 5. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)