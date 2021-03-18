Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Hearing on creation of OFW department continues: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, presides over the 4th public hearing on 11 bills seeking the creation of a dedicated department for overseas Filipino workers, including Senate Bill No. 1949, which was certified as urgent by the President. During the hearing, Thursday, March 18, 2021, Villanueva sought clarification on the National Task Force against COVID-19 order imposing a 1,500 cap on daily arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. He asked what was the basis for the 1,500 and whether or not the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration recommended the policy which effectively restricts overseas Filipinos from coming home. “.. It doesn’t look good. It would appear that we are admitting that our efforts on quarantine, testing and contact-tracing are not working,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)