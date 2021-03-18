Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Cap on international inbound passengers useless: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questions the 1,500 limit on foreign arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) during the virtual hearing on several proposals to create a department for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Thursday, March 18, 2021. Drilon said the cap on foreign arrivals at the NAIA is ineffective to stop the surge in COVID-19 cases since returning OFWs would just opt for other airports such as those in Cebu and Clark to return home. “365 days after COVID-19 came to us, our policies are still confusing. The basis for the 1,500 cap is still not clear. That is why people tend not to follow directives because they do not understand,” Drilon said. The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) announced a month-long limit, from March 18 to April 19, on international inbound passenger capacity at the country’s main gateway as a means to stop the surge of COVID-19 in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)