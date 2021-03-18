Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Tolentino on 1,500 inbound passenger cap: Sen. Francis Tolentino expresses concern over the March 16 memorandum of the National Task Force against Covid-19 (NTF COVID-19) limiting inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to 1,500 per day following a surge of Covid-19 cases. Tolentino, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, on several measures seeking the creation of a dedicated department for overseas Filipino workers, said that he foresees an unenforceability of the policy because of various issues such as who would determine which airline should have a cap of 1,500 Filipinos? Which stopover should force a disembarkation of Filipinos? And which port of origin should prevent a valid ticket holder of a trip going to Manila? “I really can’t imagine a situation when you will be forcing planes to return to their port of origin just because there are Filipinos and we have reached the 1,500 cap (for inbound passengers),” Tolentino said, adding that the NTF COVID-19 should try to revisit the policy. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)