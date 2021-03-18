Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Foreign Relations committee hearing: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III presides over the Committee on Foreign Relations virtual hearing Thursday, March 18, 2021 on several measures, among which is the proposal to amend the Philippine Passport Act and granting the lifetime validity of passports of senior citizens. Also in the agenda were Senate Resolution No. 560 urging the executive department through the Department of Foreign Affairs to support the proposal of India and South Africa for the World Trade Organization to suspend the implementation, application and enforcement of the relevant provisions of the Trips Agreement and Senate Bill No. 1890 or An Act to Establish the Archipelagic Sea Lanes in Philippine Archipelagic Waters, Prescribing the Rights and Obligations of Foreign Ships and Aircraft Exercising the Right of Archipelagic Sea Lanes Passage through the Designated Archipelagic Sea Lanes.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)