Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Lifetime validity of senior citizens’ passports: Sen. Lito Lapid, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations Thursday, March 18, 2021, calls for the granting of lifetime validity of passports of senior citizens. In his Senate Bill No. 1197, Lapid said the proposed measure aims to ease and give comfort to the lives of senior citizens. “Through this lifetime validity, our senior citizens are spared from the rigorous process and long lines often associated with passport application and renewal. This is also beneficial to senior citizens who live far away from city centers where DFA Consular Offices are usually situated,” Lapid said in his bill. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)