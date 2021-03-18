Photo Release

March 18, 2021 Riding-in-tandem crimes: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon), presides over a virtual public hearing on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance in the implementation of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act Thursday, March 18, 2021. According to Gordon, the riding-in-tandem crimes from January to March this year reached a total of 93 victims, 71 of whom were killed while 20 were injured and two unhurt. He said the riding-in-tandem criminals eluded arrest because their motorcycles did not have plate numbers. He blamed the slow delivery of plate numbers to the rising riding-in-tandem crimes in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)