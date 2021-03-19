Photo Release

March 19, 2021 Amending the PDIC charter: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Subcommittee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies virtual public hearing on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1260 and 2089 which seek to amend Republic Act 3591 or the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Charter, Friday, March 19, 2021. SBN 2089, authored by Angara, proposes to increase maximum deposit insurance coverage of PDIC from P500,000 to P1 million and to attach PDIC to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). “The following amendments are being proposed to reinforce not only the benefits that individual depositors will enjoy, but also the advantages at the macroeconomic level to invigorate the country’s financial system and overall economy,” Angara said in filing the measure. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno expressed full support to the laudable objectives of the measures, adding that the increase in the amount of maximum deposit insurance coverage to an amount indexed to inflation and in consideration of other economic factors, would give the country’s deposit insurer the needed flexibility. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)