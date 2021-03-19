Photo Release

March 19, 2021 Increasing PDIC deposit insurance coverage from P500K to P1M: Sen Imee Marcos asks Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno during the virtual hearing of the Subcommittee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Friday, March 19, 2021, if the BSP is open to increasing the maximum deposit insurance coverage of Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) from P500,000 to P1 million, which is one of the proposals under Senate Bill Nos. 2089 and 1260, which seek to amend the PDIC charter. “So, inflation wise and given the other indexes, is P500,000 to P1 million a very large jump or is it reasonable?” Marcos asked. Diokno, in his response, said they would evaluate the inflation indicators and consider the proposal but admitted that the additional P500,000 may not be appropriate at this time. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)