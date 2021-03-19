Photo Release

March 19, 2021 On increasing deposit insurance coverage: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. underscores the importance of increasing the maximum deposit insurance coverage from P500,000 to P1 million to encourage the public to deposit and increase their savings in the bank. Revilla, who authored Senate Bill No. 1260, which seeks to increase the maximum deposit insurance coverage, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 3591, otherwise known as the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Charter, said that seven out of 10 adults keep their savings at home. The 2015 National Baseline on Financial Inclusion conducted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also showed that 32.7 percent of adults with savings put their money in banks while others save through cooperatives (7.5%), non-stock savings and loan associations (0.8%) and other informal savings groups (2.6%). “Strengthening the deposit insurance coverage system will invite the public to deposit their monies in bank and will encourage existing bank clients to increase their deposits in the bank. And of course, looking at the bigger picture, a strong insurance coverage system will surely invigorate our financial system and our economy,” Revilla said during the virtual public hearing on his measure Friday, March 19, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)