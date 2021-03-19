Photo Release

March 19, 2021 Conflicting positions on PDIC coverage increase: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon points out the “wide disparity” in the positions of resource persons in a very crucial and critical aspect of Senate Bill Nos. 1260 and 2089, which is the increase in the amount of maximum deposit insurance coverage. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Finance support the increase from P500,000 to P1 million while the private sector is pushing for P675,000 increase. “… indeed, we should examine this closely because of the additional cost to the banks considering that indeed, there might be a need to increase the deposit insurance fund, the assessment from the present 1/5 of one percent to 2/5 of one percent,” Drilon said during the virtual public hearing on measures seeking to amend the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation Charter Friday, March 19, 2021. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno confirmed that in doubling the coverage from P500,000 to P1 million, adjustments have to be made to ensure the sustainability of the insurance coverage. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)