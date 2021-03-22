Photo Release

March 22, 2021 Pimentel leads Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship hearing: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, presides over the continuation of a virtual hearing Monday, March 22, 2021, on nine proposed measures including four bills seeking to amend Republic Act No. 4566 or the Contractors’ Law, three bills seeking to strengthen and modernize the Warehouse Receipts Law, and bills on Used Car Lemon Act, Heavy Equipment Registration Act, and amending the Philippine Lemon Law. Pimentel’s Senate Bill No. 2064 seeks to amend the Philippine Lemon Law to make it easier for buyers of motor vehicles to avail of their rights under the Lemon Law by reducing the number of repair attempts and obligating the manufacturer, distributor, authorized dealer or retailer to immediately replace the motor vehicle found to have critical nonconformity issues which threaten the safety of its users. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)