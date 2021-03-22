Photo Release

March 22, 2021 Amending the Contractors’ License Law: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid seeks the amendment of Republic Act No. 4566 or the Contractors’ License Law to increase penalties on illegal contracting and to allow longer license validity of contractors in good standing during the virtual public hearing of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Monday, March 22, 2021. Under Senate Bill No. 2091 authored by Lapid, the penalty for engaging in business of contracting without license would be increased from P500-P5,000 to not less than P100,000 or the equivalent of 0.1 percent of the project cost, whichever is higher. The bill also allows contractors in good standing for 25 years or more to renew their license every three years; contractors in good standing for 10 years to renew their license every two years; and contractors in good standing for less than 10 years to renew their license every year. In filing the bill, Lapid stressed the need to amend the 50-year-old RA No. 4566 because some of the features, procedures, and amounts referred to in the law are already outdated and in need of reform and improvement to keep up with the changing times. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)