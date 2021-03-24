Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Koko supports Ampoloquio’s appointment: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses his support for the confirmation of the appointment of Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) during the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices hearing Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Pimentel noted that Ampoloquio is advocating for COMELEC offices having their own offices to enhance its independence. Pimentel said he also shares the advocacy of Ampoloquio to revisit the amount that candidates spend in elections, which is set at P3.00 per voter at the local level. “Looks like there is really no ground Madam Commissioner, to further delay the confirmation of your ad-interim appointment so I would like to congratulate you because you are going to be a source of inspiration for the rank and file employees of the COMELEC, that a rank and file employee could reach the top of the COMELEC structure as a commissioner, and who knows, maybe even as chairman of the commission,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)