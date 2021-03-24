Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Dela Rosa supports Ampoloquio: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa endorses the confirmation of the appointment of Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) during the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices hearing, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. According to Dela Rosa, he worked with Ampoloquio when he was a regional police director and found her capable and fearless in implementing COMELEC laws during elections. “Based on my experience she is strict in implementing laws. And she is fearless. She didn’t care if she had to rub politicians the wrong way during elections. She would even go to talk to the commander of the New People’s Army if they would interfere with the elections. We all wanted to partner with Ampoloquio, who was the provincial election officer. Our support for her will not be wasted,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)