Photo Release

March 24, 2021 A valued partner in the peace process: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, during the confirmation hearing of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, March 24, 2021, commends Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for his “leadership, professionalism and diligence.” Zubiri said he worked with Sobejana, who is being nominated to the rank of general, during the drafting of the Bangsamoro law in Sulu in February 2018. “I witnessed firsthand the kind of leadership, professionalism and diligence that Gen. Sobejana is known for. He's a valued partner in the peace process and we all appreciate that,” Zubiri said in sponsoring the confirmation of Sobejana. The Majority Leader also sponsored the confirmation of Brig. Gen. Potenciano Camba, Commanding General of 1002nd Infantry Brigade of the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army. “To the very well regarded, dedicated and dependable members of the AFP community, it’s my honor and pleasure to co-sponsor their ad interim appointments and of the ad interim appointments of all these distinguished men and women. I salute you all and thank you so much for your service,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)