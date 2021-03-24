Photo Release

March 24, 2021 CA confirms Ampoloquio, DFA and DND officials: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairman Vicente Sotto III presides over the CA hybrid plenary session on the confirmation of the nominations and appointments of 33 senior officers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the nomination of AFP Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana to the rank of General. Also confirmed during the proceedings Wednesday, March 24, 2021, were Commission on Elections Commissioner Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio and 56 officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Sotto congratulated the newly-confirmed officials and cited Sobejana for being awarded with the Medal of Valor. The Medal of Valor is the country’s highest military award for courage. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)