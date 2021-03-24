Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Pangilinan explains 'No' vote on DITO franchise: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 24, 2021, justifies his vote against House Bill No. 7332, seeking to renew DITO Telecommunity's franchise for another 25 years. According to Pangilinan, while he recognized the crucial role of fast, reliable, accessible and cheap internet and telecommunications services especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not close his eyes to the national security issues, as well as the threats to the country’s sovereignty surrounding the said telecommunications company. He particularly cited the recent discovery by the Philippine Coast Guard on the more than 200 Chinese vessels at the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea which is inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. “If the Philippines was a home, the Chinese are already in front of our doorsteps. We cannot allow them to enter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)