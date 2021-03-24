Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Assault on the judiciary: Sen. Grace Poe joins her fellow senator-lawyers in condemning the killings of members of the legal profession. Poe, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 24, 2021, said she was relieved to finally learn that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the issue on killings of and threats to lawyers and judges. Quoting the SC statement, Poe said: “To threaten our judges and our lawyers is no less than an assault on the judiciary. To assault the judiciary is to shake the very bedrock on which the rule of law stands.” Poe asked to be made co-author of Senate Resolution No. 691 condemning the rampant killings and acts of violence against members of the legal profession and urging the President to take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and protection. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)