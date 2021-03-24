Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Marcos wants separate hearing on the killings of members of the legal profession: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses her support for Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s privilege speech and Senate Resolution No. 691, strongly condemning the killings of and acts of violence against judges, prosecutors and lawyers and urging the President to undertake the necessary steps in ensuring the safety of the members of the legal profession. Marcos, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 24, 2021, noted that she filed a similar resolution last year and was referred and heard together with other resolutions regarding brutal murders involving individuals outside the legal profession. “I urge, with all due respect for my chairman in the committee on justice and in deference to his leadership of that committee, enjoin that this resolution as well as mine be separately heard given the pivotal role of our lawyers, our prosecutors, and our judges in upholding the rule of law,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)