Photo Release

March 24, 2021 On the resolution condemning killings: Sen. Richard Gordon says he feels liberated after so many years of standing up against all the killings, with the adoption of a Senate resolution strongly condemning the killings and acts of violence against judges, prosecutors and lawyers during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Gordon said he filed the bill on the creation of Judicial Marshals because of the absence of a signal that justice, which is represented by judges, lawyers and prosecutors, will be protected by government. He said he is also pushing for the establishment of police courts to handle cases faced by members of the Philippine National Police. “We have to make sure that we communicate to all the powers from president down to the barangay captain that you cannot get away with killing not just lawyers, not just judges, not just prosecutors but anybody. And that one killing that gets away cannot be allowed to go away simply like that,” Gordon said (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)