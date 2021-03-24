Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Vaccines for Senate workers: Sen. Pia Cayetano says the Senate is seeking the vaccination of its employees and not the senators. “Our concern are our employees who do so much legwork and some of them have to commute,” Cayetano said during the plenary session Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Cayetano said she wanted to clarify the issue so the public would not misunderstand and think senators wanted to be inoculated first. Senate Majority Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri has urged Malacañang to appropriate vaccines for Senate employees so as not to delay the “business of legislation.” The Senate has been on a lockdown due to the rising number of employees who were infected with COVID-19. According to Zubiri, while senators could conduct their business through teleconferencing, the Senate could not pass legislation without its staff. He said the Senate is paralyzed at the moment and the legislative branch is “very important, particularly during the budget hearing which will start in the next couple of months.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)