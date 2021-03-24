Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Local bills passed on 2nd reading: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government, continues to defend three local bills during the period of interpellation on House Bill Nos. (HBN) 5306, 5944, and 8664. HBN 5306 seeks to separate the Sitio of Ladol from Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, Sarangani; HBN 5944 seeks to declare April 28 of every year a special working holiday in Aurora Province to commemorate the death anniversary of Dona Aurora Aragon-Quezon; and HBN 8664 seeks to reapportion Bataan into three legislative districts. The three bills were passed on second reading Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (File photo/ Senate PRIB)