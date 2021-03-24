Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Angara sponsors SK bill: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara sponsors Senate Bill No. 2124, which seeks to further empower members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) by amending certain provisions in Republic Act No. 10742, otherwise known as the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015. Angara said the bill came about because the SKs were complaining that under the law their staff were not compensated. “The SK secretary and the SK treasurer were expected to do a lot of work without any compensation. So, what we are doing in this bill, among other things, is to authorize them to use a part of their funds to give allowances to these officials and specify some of the things they can spend some of the funds on,” Angara said Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)