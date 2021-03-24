Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, chairman of the Committee on Public Works and Highways, sponsors Senate Bill No. 2074, or An Act Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships. Pacquiao, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, March 24, 2021, said that while the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law has resulted in many infrastructure projects that benefitted the people, it is not a perfect law. He cited the Metro Rail Transit system which he said suffered some glitches, accidents and all sorts of problems. Pacquiao said the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act will further strengthen what the BOT Law has started by ensuring that the interest of ordinary Filipinos be considered. “The PPP Act would premium the most important 'P' that decision makers and PPP practitioners tend to overlook – our people. It is time to put our people at the center of all these partnerships,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)