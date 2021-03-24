Photo Release

March 24, 2021 Senate ratifies bicam report on Lifeline Rate Extension Act: The Senate on Wednesday March 24, 2021, ratifies the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1877 and House Bill No. 8145 or the Lifeline Rate Extension Act. Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, enumerated some of the changes adopted during the bicameral conference committee meeting, including the eligibility of household beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps to ensure that the subsidy will only benefit the truly marginalized end-users suffering from energy poverty, requiring qualified marginalized end-users to continually meet the criteria under the law in order to avail of the lifeline rate, and extending the lifeline rate to 30 years from 2021 or until 2051 instead of the original proposal of 10 years or until 2031, among others. “The changes in the bicam report as discussed will allow for the even more efficient and fiscally responsible implementation of the extended lifeline rate over the next three decades,” Gatchalian said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)