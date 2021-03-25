Photo Release

March 25, 2021 Foundling Recognition Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a virtual hearing on several bills addressing the concerns and rights of children Thursday, March 25, 2021. According to Hontiveros, foundlings or stateless children are born “somewhere around the globe every 10 minutes.” She said these children face a lifetime of discrimination and hardships. Hontiveros said the committee would discuss Senate Bill No. 56 and House Bill No. 7679, or the Foundling Recognition Act to address these concerns and put an end to the dire situations foundlings find themselves in. At the same time, Hontiveros said the committee would discuss Senate Bill No. 1985 and House Bill No. 8559, which seek to establish and implement the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) program to help parents, guardians and caregivers provide the best quality of care and guidance to their children. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)