March 25, 2021 Granting legal recognition to foundlings: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid expresses his appreciation to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, for including Senate Bill No. (SBN) 56 or the Foundling Recognition Act among the bills discussed during the virtual hearing Thursday, March 25, 2021. SBN 56, which seeks to grant legal recognition and natural-born status to foundlings and abandoned children with no known parents is one of Lapid’s priority measures. “This proposed measure is one of the first bills I filed during my first term as Senator and my intention is simple, I just want to give foundlings a clear status for them to enjoy the rights and benefits under the Civil Code, Family Code and other relevant laws,” he said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)