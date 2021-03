Photo Release

March 25, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2020. As families continue to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian bats for institutionalizing the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) program to help parents meet the learning needs of their children and provide them with socio-emotional support. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN