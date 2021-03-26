Photo Release

March 26, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the turn over ceremony of the JCI Senate Philippines and the Philippine Jaycee Senate Foundation in this city, 14 March 2020. Following Petron’s recent announcement of plans of reopening its refinery plant sometime July with the completion of the company’s registration with the Authority of the Freeport of Bataan (AFAB), Senator Win Gathalian said this move is a positive signal to the oil and gas industry as it will ensure the continuous employment of at least 3,000 workers and contribute to supply stability which may result in lower fuel prices in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN