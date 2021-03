Photo Release

March 30, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the turn over ceremony of the JCI Senate Philippines and the Philippine Jaycee Senate Foundation in this city, 14 March 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to uphold the welfare of teachers as ‘NCR Plus’ has been placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN