Photo Release

March 31, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2021. Gatchalian has urged local executives to be more compassionate to the health care workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities and ensure that no more “palakasan system” will be observed in the wake of reports that some government officials and celebrities were given COVID-19 jabs ahead of those who are in the priority list of the government’s vaccination program. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN