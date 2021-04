Photo Release

April 8, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to reporters at the Senate, 7 Oct 2019 file. Senator Win Gatchalian said the Department of Education (DepEd) should urgently address the gaps in RH education, especially as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to increase the number of teenage mothers nationwide. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN