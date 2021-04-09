Photo Release

April 9, 2021 Baguio City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the 3rd Philippine Association of Campus Student Advisers national convention and international conference, held at the Teachers' Camp in this city, 28 Nov. 2019 file. With the coming 2022 elections, Gatchalian is pushing anew for tax exemption on the honoraria, travel allowance, and other benefits granted to poll workers, especially the teachers, officials, and personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) through his Senate Bill No. 1193 filed in 2019. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN