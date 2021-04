Photo Release

April 11, 2021 Cebu City: The Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before energy stakeholders, 26 Aug. 2016 file. As the government rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program, Senator Win Gatchalian has recommended the inclusion of electrical linemen and meter readers in the priority as they attend to the concerns of every household. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN