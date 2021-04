Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Marikina City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before local officials and residents in this city during a humanitarian visit, 17 Nov. 2020 file. Gatchalian reiterated that poor and vulnerable learners, who are already struggling since the pandemic began, will be left behind because of additional disruptions that a nationwide academic break will bring. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN