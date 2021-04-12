Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Sotto calls Committee of the Whole Hearing on pork supply to order: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III presides over Monday’s Committee of the Whole hearing on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of the African swine fever, April 12, 2021. Sotto pointed out that problems and issues surrounding the livestock industry, which threaten the country’s food security position comes in the most unfortunate time where the country and the people are in their worst situation. The Senate leader also said that the committee will look into President Rodrigo Duterte’s recommendation to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) of pork by 350,000 metric tons and to lower the tariff to 5 percent from 30 to 40 percent range. He said while this may help ease the problem, its consequential ill-effects to the already suffering condition of the economy like high cost of importation, unnecessary revenue loss, and undue competition to local hog suppliers as well as the possibility of oversupply if left unrestricted, must also be considered. “So at the end of the day, we should look at the picture of this food security problem holistically and come up with some plausible solutions aside from the President’s recommendation in increasing the MAV. There may be other workable options that are more proactive, advantageous, sustainable and acceptable that this government can do to the swine industry, the people, and the economy as a whole in resolving the problem,” Sotto said. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)