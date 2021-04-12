Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Provide hog farmers much needed help: Sen. Joel Villanueva calls on the government, particularly the Department of Agriculture (DA), to prioritize efforts that will effectively address the African swine fever (ASF) problem in the country and come up with concrete plans to help hog farmers severely affected by ASF. Villanueva, during the hybrid inquiry of the Senate Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of the ASF, noted that since the pork industry is the second leading contributor in the country’s agricultural sector, it is only proper for the government to provide hog raisers the much needed help in order for them to repopulate. “ASF is a global issue but its impact in our food security is a local problem which must have a local solution. We are here because we need to find alternative solutions, including our appeal to reconsider Executive Order No. 128.” Villanueva said Monday, April 12, 2021. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)