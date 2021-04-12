Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Senate to find solutions to high prices of livestock: Sen. Nancy Binay assures the public that the Senate will be “clear-eyed and level-headed” in coming up with solutions to bring down the exorbitant prices of food during the inquiry on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) Monday, April 12, 2021. “Four months after, we have been unable to curb the high prices of food, which is an unforgivable burden we are imposing on the Filipino family already groaning under the weight of the pandemic effects. We must resolve to provide a resolution to this tangled web fast,” Binay stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)