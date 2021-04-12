Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Why import when there is oversupply of pork?: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever, April 12, 2021, points out that there is no need to import pork, noting that there is an oversupply of local products. Lacson, author of Senate Resolution No. 685 which seeks to address the crisis, said that based on the data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Filipinos consumed an average of 1.85 million metric tons of pork yearly from 2018 to 2020 while the average annual local production of swine during the same period was 2.25 million metric tons. Lacson, in calling for the recall of Executive Order No. 128, said lowering the tariff in the importation of swine products from 30–40 percent to 5–10 percent and increasing the minimum access volume by 350,000 metric tons from 54,000 metric tons would kill the domestic industry and at same time cause P3.6 billion in lost revenues for the government. “Mr. Chairman, the basic economic principle applies: when there is surplus in the local supply of pork in relation to the local demand, why are we importing? This, despite the appeal of thousands of local hog raisers against unjust competition with importers of hogs. The effect of EO 128 is 'botcha’ or double-dead. Why? The local industry will die; the collection of tariff will also die,” Lacson said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)