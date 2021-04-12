Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Kiko reiterates urgency of state of national calamity declaration: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan stresses anew the need to declare a state of national calamity to sufficiently address the effects of African swine fever (ASF) to the local hog industry during the Senate Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Monday, April 12, 2021. Pangilinan said the ASF outbreak has already cost the industry about P56 billion and affected about 68,000 hog raisers, majority of whom are small backyard farmers. He said this declaration would allow the Department of Agriculture (DA) and concerned agencies, including local government units, to allocate more funds to combat the ASF’s massive damage to the hog industry, provide much needed assistance to local hog raisers and institute bio-security and disease-control measures as well as calibrate re-population for the private sector. “Also, according to public statements from the DA, that recommendation to declare a state of calamity was relayed to Malacañang last March 9. It has been over a month since this recommendation was brought to the attention of Malacañang. A state of calamity declaration must be issued immediately if we are to ensure that our local hog industry will survive this calamity,” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)