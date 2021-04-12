Photo Release

April 12, 2021 No need to reduce hog import tariff and increase MAV: Sen. Cynthia Villar sees no need for the government to lower tariff in the importation of swine products and increase the minimum access volume (MAV) because based on the data submitted by the Bureau of Customs (BoC), majority of imports from 2018 to 2020 are offal (organ meats) with 5 to 10 percent tariff. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, also noted that said since 2018, good meat imports under MAV was only around 30 percent and the rest were offal. Villar, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever, also questioned the decision making process of the Department of Agriculture that seems to favor importers instead of local hog raisers. “Isn’t it that when you are projecting your importation, you are guided by the figures of the past and if you feel differently, you decide on what would be good for the local hog raisers of which 65 percent are backyard hog raisers who are poor farmers? There are 2.5 million hog raisers in the Philippines and 1.6 million are poor farmers,” Villar said Monday, April 12, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)