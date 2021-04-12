Photo Release

April 12, 2021 On massive importation of pork: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her dismay over the continued “massive importation” of pork which adversely affected more than 68,000 hog raisers in the country during the hybrid Committee of the Whole inquiry on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) Monday, April 12, 2021. Hontiveros recommended five measures if Executive Order No. 128 is not recalled: a.) a strong first border security to prevent the entry of ASF, b.) direct support for the repopulation of the swine in addition to access to insurance coverage, c.) support for the implementation of farm biosafety, d.) direct support for small pig farmers to become biosafety frontliners, and e.) the cleaning up of ranks of the Department of Agriculture to improve governance and hold those involved in corruption accountable. EO 128 dictates a temporary tariff reduction on imports of pork products. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)