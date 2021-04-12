Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Raising the concerns of local backyard hog raisers: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Monday’s Committee of the Whole hearing, April 12, 2021, on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever, raises the possible effects to the domestic backyard hog raisers in the country on the planned importation of more than 400,000 metric tons of pork meat. Drilon questioned Agriculture Sec. William Dar if they considered the impact on the hog raisers of the importation of pork when he recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) of pork, noting that based on the 10-year history, there will be only about 150,000 metric tons deficiency this year. The minority leader said the importation of almost 50 percent of the current pig population of around 9.7 million might cause the collapse of the industry that would affect the lives of 70 percent of those in the industry who are backyard hog raisers. Dar told senators that hog raisers are currently being affected by the ASF even before they recommended the importation of pork meat and that the agency is doing its best to mitigate the effects of the importation by, among others, outlining the repopulation program of pork. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)