Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Recto on lowering of import tariff for hogs: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole Monday, April 12, 2021 on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever, asks Agriculture Sec. William Dar if he was sure that the move to lower tariff in the importation of swine products will result in the lowering of pork prices in the market. Recto noted that hog raisers in the country may be amenable to increasing the minimum access volume (MAV) but not in the lowering of tariff. “Why reduce the tariff if there is no assurance that prices will go down? The government could lose money but the prices will still not go down and I’m worried that we will also kill our local hog industry. I hope that will not happen,” Recto said. Dar in his response said the lowering of tariff would not only help maintain the lowering of pork prices in the market but would also stop smuggling of pork. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)