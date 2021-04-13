Photo Release

April 13, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks with local government officials and health personnel at the People's Park Amphitheater of the city to observe the implementation of the local COVID-19 vaccination program, 11 April 2021. Senator Win Gatchalian called on energy sector agencies and other stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply while strict home quarantine is called to be observed in all households and while the government rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN