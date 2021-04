Photo Release

April 14, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian visits a local COVID-19 vaccination center at the People's Park Amphitheater to observe its implementation that targets residents with comorbidities, 11 April 2021. The province of Isabela recently reported deaths of five Department of Education (DepEd) personnel due to COVID-19, prompting anew, the lawmaker to urge the government to also prioritize teachers in the vaccination program. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN