Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Factor in closure of hotels, restaurants in pork demand: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Thursday’s continuation of the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing, April 15, 2021, asks Economic Planning Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua if the closure of hotels and restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic was factored in in justifying the recommendation to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) in the importation of pork meat to more than 400,000 metric tons. Lacson noted that there is a 50 percent contraction in the operations of hotels and restaurant as registered by operators and that this should be considered in the projection on the demand for pork. Chua said that based on per capita consumption, people will still have to eat 15 kilos of pork meat a year whether it is taken from home or some hotels or restaurants. Lacson filed Senate Resolution 685 to investigate the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)