Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Control online selling of pork: Sen. Cynthia Villar takes to task the National Meat Inspections Service (NMIS) for supposedly passing the responsibility of controlling the selling of pork online to the local government units (LGUs). Villar, during the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by African swine fever (ASF) outbreak Thursday, April 15, 2021, said the NMIS should study and come up with means to control online sellers of pork and make sure that they are selling ASF-free pork to their clients. “Why pass the responsibility to the LGUs? Online selling is now popular, so you have to do something about it and control it,” Villar added. NMIS OIC Executive Dir. Jocelyn Salvador, for her part, said they are already looking into the online selling of pork and that they appreciate the suggestion of Villar. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)