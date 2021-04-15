Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Having the entire taxonomy of smuggling practices: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says the anti-profiteering, anti-hoarding and anti-smuggling task group, which was formed by President Duterte, could submit a more detailed report so that the Committee of the Whole could come out with a legislation establishing mechanisms that will address “the porousness of our borders.” Hontiveros was referring to the newly-formed sub-task group on economic intelligence under the Inter-Agency Task Force - Food Security Group which was formed by the President in February 2021 ordering the trade and agriculture departments to coordinate with law enforcement agencies in hunting down smugglers, profiteers and hoarders of food commodities. “We might as well have the entire taxonomy of smuggling practices. So that our legislation could authorize the establishment of mechanisms that will address the porousness of our borders,” Hontiveros said during Thursday’s hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing April 15, 2021 on the food security crisis brought about by the outbreak of the African swine fever. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)